Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation to host Red, White & Blue Shortcake Fundraiser June 25

The public is invited to the Red, White & Blue Shortcake Fundraiser at the Lynnwood Senior Center on Wednesday, June 25. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the senior center lobby. No registration is required, just stop by. Admission is $5 per person.

Additional donations will be accepted. Donations directly benefit the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood