Lynnwood Senior Center hosting Let’s Go to the Hop BBQ July 24

Lynnwood Senior Center is sponsoring a Let’s Go to the Hop BBQ Wednesday, July 24, at 5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious hamburger and hot dog barbecue meal with all the trimmings, plus root beer floats and more tasty treats. Fabulous door prizes. Dance to ’50s music, watch a skit about the ’50s and have your photo taken with a classic ’50s Chevy.

Cost is $12 and proceeds support Lynnwood Senior Center programs. Pre-registration is required.

To buy your tickets, visit the Lynnwood Senior Center at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 or Friday. July 12, or Tuesday/Thursday July 16 and 18. No day-of-event ticket sales.

For more information, call 425-670-5050.