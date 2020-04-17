Lynnwood Senior Center newsletter goes online to reach older adults

During Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order, the Lynnwood Senior Center has closed its doors — but is still communicating with its members.

The senior center has released a special edition of its newsletter, The Messenger, filled with information on how to keep busy and connected; move, eat well and relax; and where to find important community information and resources — all while staying home and staying healthy.

You can read it here.

Learn more about the Lynnwood Senior Center by visiting www.PlayLynnwood.com or by calling 425-670-5050.