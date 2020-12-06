Lynnwood Senior Center offering Christmas, Hanukkah curbside pickup meals Dec. 9, 11

The Lynnwood Senior Center is featuring two holiday celebrations next week. The senior center is located at 19000 44th Ave. W.

Enjoy a Christmas celebration curbside Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 12:30 – 1 p.m., featuring a delicious Christmas meal with all the trimmings. Enjoy a visit from Santa and listen to holiday music as you drive through to pick up your meal.

Celebrate Hanukkah with a curbside pickup and Zoom meeting Friday, Dec. 11. This is a two part event. First, drive through at the senior center to get your to-go meal to take home. Next, sign in to the Zoom meeting for Ruth Egger’s presentation about Hanukkah traditions and meanings. As she talks about the symbolism of specific foods, you get to eat your meal along with the group on Zoom. People of all faiths are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Cost for either meal is $8 for LSC members and $13 for non-members. Call the senior center at 425-670-5050 to register.