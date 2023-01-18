Lynnwood Senior Center offering recreation trips in January

The Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) offers recreation trips every month, year-round. Call 425-670-5050 or visit them at 19000 44th Ave. W,, Lynnwood to learn more and sign up.

Pre-registration is required and all ages are welcome.

Fremont Factory Experience

Jan. 23, 10 a.m. $36/$42 non-member

Death Trap– Red Curtain Theatre, Marysville

Jan. 29, 1 p.m. $26/$32 non-member