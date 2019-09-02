Lynnwood Senior Center September Events

Lynnwood Senior Center Cultural Events
Pre-registration is required for events. Call 425-670-5050.
Sept. 21: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
The Great Grandfather’s Drum documentary screening will host director Victoria Lewin to present and discuss her award-winning work. The film celebrates Japanese American culture and history in Hawai’i. Bring an appetizer to share for the potluck. Drinks and desserts are provided. LSC members free; $5 non-members
Sept. 27: Noon-1:45 p.m.
Salish Indigenous People Presentation & Salmon Lunch
The history talk will focus on Duwamish, Snohomish, Snoqualmie, Skagit, Suiattle, Samish and Stillaguamish peoples making up the Tulalip Tribes. $8 LSC members; $13 non-members.
Lynnwood Senior Center Day Trips
Registration for October trips is Sept. 11. Call 425-670-5050 for details.
Skagit Festival of Family Farms
Oct. 5: 10 a.m.– 5 p.m. | $18 LSC members / $24 non-members
Dungeness Crab & Seafood Festival, Port Angeles
Oct. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | $37 LSC members /$43 non-members
Tacoma Holiday Food & Gift Festival (non-refundable)
Oct. 17: 9:30am-5pm | $34 LSC members /$40 non-members
A Country Drive
Oct. 24: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | $18 LSC members /$24 non-members
Lynnwood Senior Center Outdoor Recreation Trips
Registration for October recreation trips is Sept. 20. Call 425-670-5050 for information.
Snoqualmie Valley Trail #4, Carnation: 6.5 miles round trip with 210 feet elevation gain.
Sept. 4: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. | $28 LSC members /$34 non-members
Whitehorse Trail, Darrington: 5 miles round trip with minimal elevation gain
Sept. 10: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. | $28 LSC members /$34 non-members
Chehalis Western Trail: 4.7 miles round trip with minimal elevation gain
Sept. 24: 8 a.m.-3:45 p.m. | $28 LSC members /$34 Non LSC members
Pedal Pushers Bicycling
Seasonal 10- to 25-mile group bicycle rides with LSC and BIKES Club leaders. Call 425-670-5050 for information. Free for members of both groups; $5 non-members.