Lynnwood Senior Center sponsoring drive-thru shortcake fundraiser July 2

The Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation is hosting a drive-thru Red, White and Blue Shortcake Fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 2.
Drop by with your cash or check donation ($5 is suggested) — supporting senior center scholarships, equipment and support — and you’ll receive a shortcake topped with strawberries, blueberries and a big dollop of whipped cream in a 4th of July theme. Listen to some patriotic tunes while picking up your dessert.
The event is sponsored by Quail Park Senior Living. No registration is required. For more information, call 425-670-5050
