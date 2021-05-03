Lynnwood Senior Center to celebrate mothers and daughters with drive-thru event, Zoom presentation May 7

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Lynnwood Senior Center is sponsoring a free mothers and daughters drive-thru event and a Zoom presentation this Friday, May 7.

From 11-11:30 a.m., pick up a gift and a tasty treat while you listen to a string quartet from the Cascade Symphony Orchestra. Then, from 1-2 p.m., you can join the senior center on Zoom for some Mom Trivia and an option to share a happy memory and/or a photo of your mother.

Everyone is welcome to participate. Pre-registration is required by calling 425-670-5050.