Lynnwood Senior Center to host quilting class Jan. 29

Community members are invited to join a Lynnwood Senior Center quilting class for beginners Wednesday, Jan. 29 that teach quilting basics and more.

Ready, Set Quilt! will teach participants fabric handling, ironing and pressing, and how to cut and piece quilt blocks. Attendees will sew their choice of traditional quilt blocks, then they will make the blocks into a small quilted top and finish with borders, machine quilting and binding.

Receipts for the class will include a fabric and tool supply list. For those interested, fabric kits will be available for purchase from the instructor for $10. Those who have a portable sewing machine are encouraged to bring it to class.

Basic sewing skills and knowledge of how to operate sewing machines are required to take this class. A $30-$35 fee is required to attend.

Optional fabric kits must be reserved in advance. Adults of all ages are welcome.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 425-670-5055 or visiting the Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave. W.