Lynnwood Senior Center to host writing workshop starting Feb. 6

Adult community members are invited to attend an eight-session writing workshop that starts this Thursday, Feb. 6. — aimed at helping you learn to use your life experiences to write stories about your past.

The first workshop will take place from 1:15-2:45 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Lynnwood Senior Center.

Planting Seeds – Growing Stories/A Life-Story Writing Workshop uses life themes to give structure to the past by using memory-provoking questions. Through sharing and listening, those attending will work together to bring fresh perspectives to each others’ lives.

Adults of all ages are welcome. No writing experience is needed. Cost of the workshop is $40-$45.

Pre-registration is required by calling 425-670-5050 or stopping by the Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave. W.