Lynnwood Senior Center to offer indoor golf starting Jan. 10

If you’d like to give golf a try or if winter weather is keeping you from the course, the Lynnwood Senior Center is offering a group indoor golf program beginning Jan.10.
To get a special rate, call 425-670-5050 or stop by Lynnwood Senior Center, located at 19000 44th Ave W. The Lynnwood Senior Center offers recreation for ages 62-plus and welcomes people of all ages.
