Lynnwood Senior Center to present ‘Planning for Driving Retirement’ class Jan.11

Looking to hang up your car keys? The Lynnwood Senior Center will present a program, “Driving Retirement: Transportation Independence” from 12:30-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

Join the Snohomish County Transportation Coalition and the North King County Mobility Coalition to learn about driver safety resources, how to use the public transit system, and ways to navigate cross-county transportation without a car.

Representatives from local transportation programs including Community Transit and Homage will discuss recommendations for older drivers and first-time transit users.

Pre-registration is required for all Lynnwood Senior Center programs. Payment is made at time of registration, which is non-transferable. Call 425-670-5050 to register or for more information.

Located at 19000 44th Ave. W., the Lynnwood Senior Center is a community center engaging older adults in health, wellness, social and recreational opportunities.