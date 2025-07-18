Lynnwood Shakespeare in the Park series starts with ‘As You Like It’

The Lynndale Park Amphitheater provided the backdrop of the Forest of Arden in William Shakespeare’s As You Like It, performed by Seattle’s Wooden O Productions Thursday. This is part of Shakespeare in the Park, an annual summer event in Lynnwood that showcases three of Shakespeare’s plays.

As You Like It follows Rosalind, who is banished from court and escapes to the Forest of Arden disguised as a young man named Ganymede. There, she encounters her love interest Orlando, who has also fled the court. While in disguise, Rosalind helps Orlando practice his wooing, leading to witty banter and mistaken identities. The play explores themes of love in its many forms, the contrast between city life and nature, and the fluidity of gender roles.

“We use our great amphitheater space to promote people to come out and enjoy our parks,” said Event Coordinator Ashley Markowski, who helps the Shakespeare troupes schedule their performances in Lynnwood and the greater Seattle area –and selecting which plays they will perform. “Shakespeare in the Park is just a really fun night for you to come out with friends and family, to enjoy the arts, enjoy a theater production, but also in a gorgeous atmosphere, just like the amphitheater. You’re under the trees in a great environment for the night. So I’d love all of our Lynnwood residents to come out and see our show.”

GreenStage will perform Much Ado About Nothing July 24 and Richard III on July 31. All shows are free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $5. Seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7 p.m.

For accessibility accommodations, translation and ASL interpretation, contact the city clerk via email: cityclerk@LynnwoodWA.gov, or by phone: 425-670-5161.

Visit the city’s website for more information about Shakespeare in the Park.