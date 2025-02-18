Lynnwood small business basics workshop March 10 at Lynnwood Library

Small business owners and entrepreneurs in the City of Lynnwood are invited to a free small business basics workshop at 4 p.m. Monday, March 10 at the Lynnwood Library.

The event will include representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration, Washington Office of Regulatory and Innovation Assistance, and Lynnwood’s Small Business Development Center. You will have the chance to get connected to service providers and resources.

RSVP here.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.