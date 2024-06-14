Lynnwood spreads word about projects and programs at city open house

The City of Lynnwood hosted a community open house at the Lynnwood Event Center Thursday evening. The majority of the city’s departments were represented at the event, in addition to a few partner agencies.

“The purpose is to introduce and reintroduce our departments to the community and explain resources available,” said Manager of Communications and Public Affairs Nathan MacDonald. This outreach is especially important as the city grows, he added.

Tables from various city departments gave attendees information on ongoing projects and plans for the future. Posters invited citizens to share their thoughts on Lynnwood’s needs and how city funds should be spent. Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was also on hand to answer questions from residents on the city’s upcoming plans.

— Story and photos by Logan Bury