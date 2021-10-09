Lynnwood stabbing leaves one man critically injured

This story was updated with more information from the Lynnwood Police Department.

Officers are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night at an apartment complex, leaving one man critically injured, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., police responded to Woodland Greens apartments — located at 19801 50th Ave. W. — for a reported stabbing. The victim — a 39-year-old man who was staying at the apartment complex — was transported to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

The incident was not random and the two men knew each other, said police spokesperson Joanna Small.

Police are searching for the suspect, who reportedly fled the scene on foot.