Lynnwood State of the City: ‘Purpose’ is the mayor’s pillar for 2025

“Purpose” is Mayor Christine Frizzell’s word of the year for 2025. At Lynnwood’s State of the City event on Wednesday, the mayor shared with the audience how she plans to navigate the year with “purpose and passion.”

“I want to focus us today on how we have been a people of purpose in the past, in the present and will be into the future of our city,” she said. “Without purpose, without intention, we are aimless. When a city lacks purpose, the entire community suffers.”

In her speech, Frizzell looked back on Lynnwood’s milestones in 2024 and previewed events, public engagement efforts and other things residents can expect to see from the city in 2025.

Among other efforts, the city plans to conduct internal studies into city operations, prepare for emergencies and reboot a citywide public survey to foster public engagement and input from residents.

In his opening remarks, Council President Nick Coelho celebrated the success Lynnwood businesses had in 2024. Rila Bakery and Cafe, sitting in a strip mall at the intersection of 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, went viral on TikTok this year for their “flat croissants.” Yeh Yeh’s Vietnamese Sandwiches, near the intersection of Highway 99 and 196th by Edmonds College, was named as one of “Seattle’s” best cheap eats by a YouTube creator with over 2 million subscribers.

Coelho then gave residents a peek into how their elected officials spend their time, highlighting the work of individual councilmembers.

Councilmember David Parshall is currently working with city staff on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District master plan, Coelho said. When completed, the redesigned space in the heart of Lynnwood is set to have an indoor-outdoor concert hall, surrounded by a “green promenade” lined with local businesses and affordable housing.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla and Council Vice President Josh Binda are in the early stages of putting together Lynnwood’s first-ever Youth Board. The board will offer a place for young people in the city to directly interact with city government and other local leaders.

Coelho applauded Councilmember George Hurst for his work championing residents who may be at risk of displacement as the city grows rapidly.

“He’s making sure that we aren’t simultaneously pushing out our own people,” Coelho said. “Whether that’s in Olympia or at City Hall, George is working nonstop to find legislative solutions for folks like those in manufactured home communities because he knows that our future is brightest when it includes everyone.”

Mayor Frizzell and Councilmember Patrick Decker are teaming up to implement efficiency studies across city departments, Coelho said.

“These two are so detail-oriented that I know our residents can rest easy knowing this effort is in good hands,” he said.

Mayor Frizzell then took the podium to deliver her annual speech, looking back on what was accomplished in 2024.

“This decade is one of the most critical periods in Lynnwood’s history,” Frizzell said.

The opening of the Lynnwood City Center light rail station in August began a new chapter for the city. The party celebrating the station’s grand opening was one of the largest events Lynnwood has hosted, she said.

“Since then, tens of thousands of riders have taken the light rail to commute to work, attend a class at UW or Edmonds College, shop at Pike Place Market or our wonderful Alderwood Mall, cheer on their favorite team at a game or band at a concert, catch a flight, visit family and oh so many other trips,” she said. “The possibilities still feel endless.”

After three years of work, the city council approved the 2024 “Imagine Lynnwood” Comprehensive Plan. Updated from the 2015 version, the new plan outlines strategies, policies and other plans to sustainably guide the city leadership through 2044.

A large portion of the plan aims to prepare the city for growth, as Lynnwood’s population is predicted to sit at around 63,000 in 2024.

To keep up with the forecasted growth, Lynnwood’s Comprehensive Plan calls for building 12,648 new permanent housing units for people on all economic levels by 2044. Around 1,401 of those units are “permanent supportive housing units” to be set aside for “very low” income earners at risk of, or currently experiencing, homelessness.

These housing guidelines mirror state law requiring all cities to modify their Comprehensive Plans to build more affordable housing in an attempt to address Washington’s housing crisis. The state requirements emphasize a need for emergency housing statewide, calling for cities to modify codes to allow transitional and supportive housing facilities for homeless people in all residential zones. The city council voted in January to amend its code to allow this zoning change.

In 2024, the city council also approved the city’s $420 million biennial budget for 2025 – 2026.

“The adopted budget encompasses the effects of inflation and the overall cost of operating a city, including increased fees for services, liability insurance and addressing the substantial growth of the community that we have envisioned and planned for years,” Frizzell said.

The city also made significant progress on the new $64 million Community Justice Center (CJC) in 2024, including a new city courthouse and jail. Next to the CJC is Lynnwood’s new Crisis Care Center, a crisis stabilization facility fully funded by the county and state.

However, the Crisis Care Center currently sits vacant, Frizzell said, as the company that agreed to operate the facility backed out because of funding issues. The city is working with state lawmakers to secure more funding for the center so it can begin operations in the near future, she said.

Turning her attention to recent acts of violence, the mayor said that 2024 was undoubtedly a difficult year for Lynnwood, and residents may be uncertain about what’s to come in the year ahead.

“We live in a changing and challenging world and navigating it can be difficult for each of us,” Frizzell said. “… I can reassure you that Lynnwood is going to continue to do what we’ve always done, in calm times and in stormy times, and that is to serve our community.”

At the beginning of the year, the mayor began a purpose list. Public safety is at the top of that list, she said.

“Over the past eight months, our community has experienced the tragic loss of three teenagers due to acts of senseless violence,” she said. “I grieve for their families as they try to come to grips with the loss of their children. No one should have to go through this sorrow.”

Frizzell said she and other city leaders are working with local agencies, including the YWCA, to address gang violence in the county and beyond.

“These partners include community-based organizations who are experiencing these tragedies hand in hand with the families,” she said.

Transparency was also on the mayor’s purpose list. This year, the city is set to conduct efficiency studies into each of its departments to improve performance and create transparency around how taxpayer dollars are spent.

To work toward better customer service in Lynnwood, Frizzell announced that the city would be rebooting the National Community Survey, which was last conducted before the pandemic. The survey is anonymous and measures resident satisfaction in categories that include economy, mobility, community, design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity and engagement, Frizzell said. Residents can expect more details next month.

Several events are scheduled this year for residents to see firsthand what happens behind the scenes in Lynnwood, Frizzell. The city plans to host another Community Open House, with the date to be announced, that is scheduled to take place in city hall. The city is also hosting another session of Lynnwood University, starting Sept. 11. City Communications Manager Nathan MacDonald is set to be the “professor” and teach residents about how the city runs. More information on the event will be available in the coming months.

Lynnwood’s Development and Business Services Department launched its Small Business Support Program earlier this month. Through this program, the city aims to connect small business owners directly to resources needed to thrive. Additionally, DBS is hosting a small business workshop at 4 p.m. March 10 in the Lynnwood Library.

City staff are also planning for a summer full of events, Frizzell said, including the third annual 44th Street Fair, Shakespeare in the Park and National Night Out, along with other events. She encouraged residents to sign up for the city eNews letter to stay updated with events and other city matters.

Olympia Edwards, founder and CEO of Project Girl, also took the stage Wednesday, stressing the importance of lifting up youth in the community given the recent tragedies in Lynnwood involving teenagers and children.

Project Girl is a mentoring program dedicated to fostering the advancement of young women of color to help them “maximize their authentic potential,” the program’s website reads.

“When we talk about empowering young women, we’re not just talking about giving them confidence,” Edwards said. “We’re talking about equipping them with real opportunities. We’re talking about ensuring then that they have access to quality education, leadership development, financial literacy, mental health support and a strong community that believes in them.”

There are many young people, specifically young women in Snohomish County, who don’t have access to this support. This is why it’s essential that residents and community leaders step up to the plate and mentor young people, Edwards said.

“…When we empower young women and young people, we don’t just give them a chance to change their lives,” she said. “We give them a chance to change Lynnwood for the better, to change Snohomish County for the better. And when we do that, we encourage the world.”

Mary Anne Dillon, vice president of programs for the YWCA, then spoke about how unity and collaboration is essential in times of tragedy.

“… By harnessing the collective power of ‘us,’ we can create safer, healthier neighborhoods and build a stronger, more resilient Lynnwood community. Together, we can make a profound difference one action at a time,” Dillon said.

In her concluding remarks, the mayor encouraged residents to share their purpose, following Edwards in asking residents to look within themselves and find ways to uplift others and help Lynnwood as a whole.

“I’ve called Lynnwood home for most of my life, so I may be a little biased when I say it’s the best city anywhere,” the mayor said. “People from across the world make Lynwood their home, to live, work, play and learn. Lynwood is a very special place, I feel incredibly blessed to serve as your mayor. It is an honor and a responsibility I take to heart daily, and I believe that it is truly my purpose to serve you.”

