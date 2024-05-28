Lynnwood student honored by Everett CC trustees

Quynh Luu of Lynnwood was among the students honored this month by the Everett Community College board of trustees.

Luu is among the state’s top scholars representing Washington’s 34 community and technical colleges. The award recognizes outstanding students who have demonstrated commitment to success in the classroom and in the communities where they live. She has a passion for understanding the intricacies of life and the natural world, which drove her to pursue a career in biology, particularly in research and environmental conservation.

Observing litter in her neighborhood that was marring the natural beauty and environment, Lou initiated Project Clean Streets, partnering with local schools, businesses and organizations. Over six months, volunteers cleaned the neighborhood monthly — and provided education to hundreds — which resulted in a 30% decrease in litter in the area.

Also recognized as a top scholar was EvCC’s Shu Liu of Everett. Both Luu and Liu received a $217 scholarship and are eligible for additional scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $27,000 at a variety of Washington state public and private schools.