Lynnwood students celebrate 25th Arbor Day by planting trees

Posted: April 12, 2024 0
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell speaks to young volunteers.
Digging a hole
Kids at work
Lynnwood Elementary students from Mr. Vande Griend’s 5th grade class planted trees in recognition of Arbor Day. (Photos courtesy City of Lynnwood)

Fifth-grade students from Lynnwood Elementary school joined Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood parks staff in planting native trees along Mesika Trail Wednesday. This marks Lynnwood’s 25th year of celebrating Arbor Day, which falls on second Wednesday of April in Washington or the last Friday in April nationally. 

For the past 25 years, the City of Lynnwood has met the standards to qualify as a Tree City as set by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME