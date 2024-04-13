Lynnwood students celebrate 25th Arbor Day by planting trees

Fifth-grade students from Lynnwood Elementary school joined Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and Lynnwood parks staff in planting native trees along Mesika Trail Wednesday. This marks Lynnwood’s 25th year of celebrating Arbor Day, which falls on second Wednesday of April in Washington or the last Friday in April nationally.

For the past 25 years, the City of Lynnwood has met the standards to qualify as a Tree City as set by the Arbor Day Foundation.