Lynnwood teen among winners in Department of Health Radon Poster Contest

A 13-year-old Lynnwood resident is among the winners of the Washington State Department of Health’s inaugural Northwest Radon Poster Contest.

Scarlett Sheridan of Lynnwood took third place in the statewide contest, which was an opportunity for 9- to 14-year-olds to creatively raise awareness of the harmful effects of elevated indoor radon levels and promote testing and mitigation of radon gas.

“The creativity and variety of posters the students created was fantastic,” said Gary Garrety, radon program director. “Radon is a hazard a lot of people don’t know about. It’s exciting to see kids learning about it and teaching others through their posters.”

A team of radon specialists from across the Northwest evaluated posters for accuracy, reproducibility, visual communication, and originality. The first-place poster will be submitted to the 2024 National Radon Poster Contest.

All of the winning posters can be viewed here.