Lynnwood to consider rescinding Jessica Roberts’ recent appointment to the city council

Less than 24 hours after appointing Jessica Roberts to, the Lynnwood City Council, councilmembers are set to discuss potentially rescinding her appointment, according to a press release from City Clerk Luke Lonie.

A special business meeting is scheduled Thursday for the council to discuss in an executive session “the qualifications of a candidate for elective office, decide whether to rescind the appointment of a candidate to the vacant Council Position #5 approved at the March 10, 2025 City Council Business Meeting, and to discuss the next steps in the vacancy appointment process,” Lonie said. He did not provide any additional information in the press release.

The announcement comes after social media posts criticizing the council’s decision to appoint Roberts in light of sexually explicit content she posted to the internet before her appointment to the position.

“The Lynnwood City Council’s decision to meet on Thursday is the members doing their due diligence,” Roberts said in an email Tuesday to Lynnwood Today. “While I appreciate, and understand the concern, regarding the revelations around my personal life, this would not impact my ability to do the job I was appointed to do or my ability to serve my fellow residents.”

Roberts was the second person appointed to this vacancy. In February, the council voted to appoint Rebecca Thornton to the position, but she stepped down only an hour before she was set to take an oath of office.

Former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned from the seat on Jan. 6, according to state law, the council must fill the vacancy within 90 days after it becomes vacant. This means the council has until April 5 to fill the vacancy.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.