Lynnwood to honor late artist Alfredo Arreguin during reception Sept. 11

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Lynnwood City Council will honor the work of internationally renowned artist Alfredo Arreguin before its business meeting Sept. 11. Later, the council will name Sept. 16 “Alfredo Arreguin Day”. Arreguin was known as a leader in the Latin American art scene, and his 2009 piece, Green Lake, hangs in Lynnwood City Hall. The Seattle-based artist died in April at the age of 88.

Members of the public are invited to join the council for a reception before Monday’s Council meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall lobby, located at 19100 44th Ave. W. The event will feature a viewing of Green Lake accompanied by a dance performance from the Yolihuani Aztec dancers.