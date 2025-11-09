Lynnwood to host free food business workshop Nov. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
Lynnwood’s Small Business Development program is set to host a food business building workshop in partnership with the Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center, Washington Department of Agriculture and the Washington Hospitality Association.
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 13
- Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
- Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.
At the workshop, industry professionals will share resources and tips on how to start and grow a business in the food industry. The workshop is open to all entrepreneurs in Lynnwood — from current business owners to people who are looking to get an idea off the ground.
Learn more and RSVP on the city’s website.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
