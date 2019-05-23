Lynnwood to host Memorial Day event honoring Korean War veterans

In honor of Memorial Day on Monday, May 27, members of the community can celebrate and honor military service members by attending the following events:

– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 and Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 will sponsor a memorial ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. at Veteran Park, located at 194th Street Southwest (Veterans Way) and 44th Avenue West, Lynnwood. The ceremony will be dedicated to all veterans of the Korean War.

– The Northwest Veterans Museum will also be open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Memorial Day. The museum is located at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood. For more information about the Northwest Veterans Museum, visit the website here.