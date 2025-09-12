Lynnwood to host Small Business Basics Workshop – Lending Options Sept. 18

The City of Lynnwood is inviting businesses to a free workshop with the Small Business Administration Thursday, Sept. 18 that is focused on the different lending options available to small businesses. This session at the Lynnwood Library, 1920 44th Ave. W., will share where and how to acquire funds to start or run a business.

The event, which runs from 10-11:30 a.m., is open to all small businesses and entrepreneurs in the City of Lynnwood.

RSVP here