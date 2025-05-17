Lynnwood to reevaluate public defense services amid statewide restructuring of caseload standards

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday work session is set to discuss the city’s public defense services, tax increment financing and wastewater treatment plant upgrades, among other key topics related to city operations.

Patrick Feldman of Feldman & Lee is scheduled to brief the council on the state of public defense in Lynnwood. His presentation comes amid a statewide reevaluation of caseload standards for public defenders, with a Washington Supreme Court decision expected on the matter later this year, according to city documents.

Lynnwood has contracted Feldman & Lee for public defense services since 2012. The presentation will provide background on proposed reforms that could reduce individual attorney caseloads by 30% starting as early as July 1, 2025. Feldman is expected to warn of staffing and funding challenges should these standards take effect, city documents say.

City staff are also scheduled to update the council on the status of planned upgrades to Lynnwood’s wastewater treatment plant. The upgrade is a major capital investment project, and the briefing will outline anticipated costs, funding mechanisms and construction phases.

Additionally, the council will receive a briefing on a proposed ordinance to implement tax increment financing (TIF). TIF is a financing tool that allows municipalities to fund infrastructure projects by borrowing against the future tax revenue expected from new development. If the council decides to implement it, the funding model could help fund improvements in growth areas like the City Center.

In other business, Lynnwood Planning and Development staff are to update the council on developments in Lynnwood’s Unified Development Code (UDC). Additionally, Lynnwood Municipal Court Judge Valerie Bouffiou will introduce Court Commissioner Robert K. Grant to the council.

The full agenda can be found on the city’s website.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, May 19 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. The meeting will also be live streamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

