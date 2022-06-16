Lynnwood to resume utility late fees, shut offs and liens starting July 1

On July 1, the City of Lynnwood will resume regular collection practices when utility charges are not paid, including penalty late fees, discontinuing water service and property liens.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, per Gov. Inslee’s orders, there was a moratorium on shutting off utilities due to lack of payment. The moratorium has since expired and Lynnwood has allowed an extended grace period to help struggling customers. However, that grace period will end on June 30.

Lynnwood offers many options for paying utility charges. For more information, residents should refer to their utility statement or visit the City of Lynnwood website.

Billing staff are working to keep up with customer calls and emails. Due to the high number of calls coming in, emailing the city at UB@LynnwoodWA.gov is recommended.

Assistance will be provided for residents who are unable to pay their bills in full. Lynnwood offers a convenient payment plan that allows residential customers to avoid penalties. The application is available on the city’s website, linked above. The city also offers special rates and rebates for qualifying low-income households. However, special rates do not apply to existing charges.

Snohomish County offers financial assistance for qualifying low-income households. Email Thomas.SWynne@co.snohomish.wa.us for more information.

Other financial assistance may be available for qualifying low-income households. Visit wa211.org or call 2-1-1 to learn more.