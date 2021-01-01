Lynnwood Today 2020 year in review: January-June

As we wrap up what is likely to be a memorable year, Lynnwood Today is looking back on 2020.

Part 1, January-June

January

After returning from its winter recess, the Lynnwood City Council unanimously voted at its Jan. 13 business meeting to elect Councilmember Christine Frizzell as council president for the year. Councilmember Shannon Sessions was voted council vice president.

~~~~

To accommodate future population growth and rising student enrollment, the Edmonds School District outlined its plan for a $600 million construction bond measure to develop a new elementary and middle school, as well as a new building to house Scriber Lake High School.

According to staff, there are about $1.7 billion worth of needs across the district, which will take many years to address. The $600 million measure was the first of three bond proposals likely to come before voters between through 2032 on a six-year cycle. However, the measure — before voters in February — failed to get the 60% majority vote needed to pass.

~~~~

During the 2019-20 school year, it was reported that the Edmonds School District spent $800,000 in additional pay to teachers teaching in overcrowded classrooms during one semester.

Under the contract between the district and the teachers’ union, when a teacher’s classroom enrollment goes over the allotted ratio, the teacher receives compensation, called trigger pay. In the district, class sizes for kindergarten through third grade are in the mid 20s, while grades 4 through 12 class sizes range from the high 20s to the low 30s.

~~~~

The City of Lynnwood launched its new city website, offering the community a website that’s more “mobile-friendly, easy to navigate and makes accessibility a priority.”

~~~~

After months of discussion, the Edmonds School Board voted to adopt the Units of Study learning reading curriculum for K-6 grade students. The curriculum teaches students to read through classroom workshops and is part of the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project co-founded in 1981 by educator Lucy Calkins.

~~~~

Roughly 300 health care workers rallied at the Swedish Edmonds hospital campus following a three-day strike protesting “unsafe, unfair and unacceptable working conditions,” according to their union SEIU Healthcare 1199NW.

The strike came after 7,800 hospital employees walked off the job protesting the allegedly unsuitable working conditions.

February

In honor of Black History Month, the Edmonds School Board unanimously endorsed the Black Lives Matter at School month of action. At its Jan. 28 business meeting, the board encouraged teachers, staff and students to participate in activities and discussions throughout the month that are inclusive and enrich classroom instruction throughout the school year.

On Feb. 7, district parents, students and staff held a community discussion on ways to address race in the classroom.

~~~~

In a moderate step toward affordable housing, the Lynnwood City council voted to approve development for Kinect @ Lynnwood — a multifamily residential project that will offer some of its units at affordable housing prices. The development is planned for the City Center district, Lynnwood’s designated regional growth center which will be anchored by Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link light rail station.

Kinect @ Lynnwood will be developed by Bellevue-based firm American Property Development, which intends to use transportation impact fee exemptions (TrIF) and multi-unit housing property tax exemptions (MFTE) to offer low- and moderate-income housing.

~~~~

The Snohomish County Housing Affordability Regional Taskforce released its final HART report, which helps establish a five-year action plan that identifies priorities for local governments to meet the affordable housing needs of all Snohomish County residents.

The task force included local elected officials, community members and experts who drafted a report that establishes a five-year action plan that identifies priorities for county and city governments to meet the affordable housing needs of all Snohomish County residents.

~~~~

Aimed at providing the community with regular city updates, the Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 3 work session discussed possibly installing an electric message board on 44th Avenue West in front of Lynnwood City Hall. Ultimately, the council decided against the idea.

~~~~

During its Feb. 8 annual summit meeting, the Lynnwood City Council discussed housing, the city budget and ways to improve engagement with the community. Housing was the primary topic of discussion as the council has been working to find a solution to rising costs and ways to bring more affordable housing to Lynnwood.

~~~~

After more than two decades, the QFC located along Highway 99 in north Lynnwood announced it would be closing its doors to shoppers on March 7. The location is scheduled to become a Grocery Outlet in 2021.

~~~~

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 24 business meeting was joined by Lynnwood High School students who had recently returned from a trip to Lynnwood’s sister city Damyang, South Korea. During their trip, students stayed with host families, attended classes at a local high school and toured the country’s capital, Seoul.

~~~~

Community members gathered in honor of Nagendiram Kandasamy, a 7-11 clerk in Edmonds who was shot and killed on Feb. 21 while he was working. Kandasamy was remembered for his hard work ethic and friendly attitude.

March

The Edmonds School Board voted to hire Dr. Gustavo Balderas as the Edmonds School District’s new superintendent. Balderas was previously the superintendent of the Eugene School District in Eugene, Oregon.

~~~~

After a 2017 fire engulfed the construction site, the Reserve at Lynnwood — a five-story senior living facility located on Scriber Lake Road — opened to residents 55 years and older. Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was classified as undetermined.

~~~~

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds School District suspended athletics and other extracurricular events. Across the district, hundreds of student athletes were unable to finish out their season. Impacted sports included baseball, softball, boys soccer, girls tennis, golf and track.

~~~~

To meet the rising demand nationwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many distilleries across the country switched from creating spirits to hand sanitizer — among them local distilleries Temple Distilling in Lynnwood and Scratch Distillery in Edmonds.

~~~~

With schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the Edmonds School Board met remotely for its March 24 business meeting to discuss remote learning options. The board also committed to ensuring every student in the district had access to a district-issued Chromebook.

April

With much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, gun sales skyrocketed in Lynnwood among residents concerned about their safety during the pandemic. At Lynnwood Gun off Highway 99, a long line of customers is a common sight.

~~~~

After months of negotiations, demonstrations and a three-day strike, Swedish Hospital reached a contract agreement with its more than 7,700 represented health care workers.

~~~~

The former Lynnwood emissions test station was repurposed to provide showers and bathroom facilities for those who are homeless. In addition to showers, people are able to grab food, toiletries and other necessary items at the site.

~~~~

Among those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, senior citizens ranked near the top of the list. After being encouraged by public health officials to remain home to mitigate chances of catching the virus, many seniors were forced to find ways to remain positive during isolation.

~~~~

Lynnwood City Council Executive Assistant Beth Morris retired after 14 years of service to the City of Lynnwood. The council executive assistant provides administrative support to the council, among other duties. Morris was the first person to hold the position.

May

After being deemed “unessential” by state officials, local businesses that closed as a result of the pandemic struggled to stay afloat. Though resources were made available at state and federal levels to help mitigate the pandemic’s impact, many were still unable to access aid.

~~~~

As school buildings across the Edmonds School District closed, graduating seniors lamented about ways the pandemic affected their last year of high school. From canceled prom plans to disappointment about not being able to walk at graduation, students expressed regrets about what the pandemic took from them.

~~~~

The Lynnwood City Council voted at its May 26 business meeting to eliminate the city’s water and sewer tax on residents effective January 2021. The motion was proposed by Councilmember Jim Smith, who said it would be a sign of goodwill to the community. However, Mayor Nicola Smith used her power to veto the motion on the grounds that council procedure was not followed when proposed. She added that the city wasn’t in a place financially to cut off a source of revenue.

June

South Snohomish County residents joined millions across the country holding rallies protesting the death of George Floyd — an unarmed Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer. Floyd’s death sparked a movement focused on addressing racial disparities between communities of color and law enforcement.

~~~~

Threats of civil unrest at Alderwood Mall prompted Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith to declare a civil emergency and impose a 5 p.m. curfew. The mall was also briefly closed during the following days to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

~~~~

The sole survivor of a 2017 triple fatality car crash in Lynnwood filed a lawsuit against the trucking companies involved in the collision. According to the complaint filed May 20 in King County Superior Court, a semi-truck trailer was “illegally and negligently” parked when the vehicle carrying the four teens struck it, hitting the trailer hard enough to slide underneath, shearing off the roof of the top and instantly killing three of the teens inside.

~~~~

After several contentious community-led discussions, the Edmonds School Board voted to remove school resource officers (SROs) from three of the district’s campuses. The board voted at its June 23 business meeting to cancel contracts with the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments. A decision to remove the Lynnwood High School SRO provided by Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was delayed pending further discussion.

~~~~

In honor of Juneteenth, Edmonds School District students spent the day marching, supporting Black businesses and celebrating Black artists and authors. Later, roughly 100 students, parents and community members gathered at Meadowdale High School for a candlelit vigil.

~~~~

The Lynnwood City Council voted at its June 22 business meeting to move the start time for its meetings ahead one hour from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for more community involvement. The council also discussed ways to use federal CARES Act funds to help community members and business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

–By Cody Sexton