Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 1, 2021 – State operating budget

Posted: April 1, 2021 14

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate Lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5092, the Operating Budget for the 2021-23 biennium. This covers the operating expenses of state government, its agencies and programs in the omnibus legislation. The Senate approved the bill 27-22, which moves onto the House for its consideration.

For more information on SB 5092 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5092&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:
https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo

