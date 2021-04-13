Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 13, 2021 – Juvenile attorney access

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1140, which would provide juveniles with access to attorneys when contacted by law enforcement. The House passed the bill 56-41 on March 2 and the Senate passed the bill 29-19 on April 11. The House and Senate will now negotiate amendments, and if they can come to an agreement, the legislation will go to the Governor’s office, to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1140 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=1140&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo