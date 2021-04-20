Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 19, 2021 – Emergency resolutions

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Minority Republican House lawmakers attempted to establish that Governor Inslee’s emergency resolutions be reviewable by the state Legislature every 60 days. The Democratic Majority House lawmakers voted down the proposal in a party-line vote, 57-41, on April 16, 2021.

For more information on HCR 4402 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=4402&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo