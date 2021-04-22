Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 21, 2021 – Patient health care consent

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate debated concurrence on Substitute Senate Bill 5185, which establishes a presumption that a young person has the capacity to make health care decisions even if their parents are opposed. Lawmakers arrived at concurrence with the House amendments to the bill 35-14, which now goes to the Governor’s office, for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5185 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5185&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo