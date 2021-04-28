Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 27, 2021 – Climate change commitment

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Near the close of the 2021 legislative session, Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5126, focusing on the state’s climate change commitment toward reducing carbon emissions. The bill passed the House 54-43 on April 23, passing the Senate 27-22 on April 24, and has been delivered to the Governor’s office, for an opportunity to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5126 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5126&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo