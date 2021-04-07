Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: April 6, 2021 – Student health plans

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. House Lawmakers debated Engrossed Substitute Senate Bill 5092, the state operating budget, which includes a capital gains tax. The bill passed the Senate 27-22 on April 1, and passed the House April 3 by a vote of 57-41. The House & Senate will negotiate amendments, and if they can come to terms, the legislation will go onto the Governor’s office for the possibility to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5092 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummaryBillNumber=5092&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo