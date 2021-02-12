Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 11, 2021 – Pet store bans, income tax

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Consumer Protection & Business Committee held a public hearing on House Bill 1424, which would prohibit a retail pet store from selling cats, and also would prohibit a retail pet store from selling dogs unless certain conditions are met. The goal of the bill, according to lawmakers, would ban puppy mills and bad pet dealers in our state. The House Finance Committee heard public testimony on House Bill 1496, which would install an up to 10% Capital Gains tax on long-term assets, which the IRS has stated is an income tax. The legislation has been criticized as a violation of the Washington State Constitution, which does not allow for an income tax.

For more information on House Bill 1424 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1424&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more information on House Bill 1496 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1496&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo