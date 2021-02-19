Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 18, 2021 – Shoreline armoring

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Substitute Senate Bill 5273, sponsored by 32nd District Senator Jesse Salomon, concerning shoreline armoring, was heard on the Senate Floor. SSB5273 passed the Senate 28-21, moving onto the House for consideration.

“Nearly one-third of Puget Sound’s shorelines are armored with structures like bulkheads and seawalls,” said Salomon. “These structures can be incredibly destructive to marine habitats in the area. There are several alternatives that can achieve comparable results for property owners while also having less impact on the natural environment.”

