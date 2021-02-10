Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: Feb. 9, 2021 – Resentencing, coercive control

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Public Safety Committee heard testimony on House Bill 1344, which would give possibly early release to those incarcerated for long sentences if they committed the crime prior to age 25. The House Public Safety Committee also heard testimony on House Bill 1449, which would create the crime of coercive control. The Housing, Human Services & Veterans committee heard public testimony on House Bill 1421, which would remove a property owner or tenant’s liability for delinquent or unpaid utility bills. The Housing, Human Services & Veterans committee also heard testimony on House Bill 1441 prohibiting discrimination against prospective tenants for unpaid rent or eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on House Bill 1344 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1344&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more information on House Bill 1449 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1449&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on House Bill 1421 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1421&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more information on House Bill 1441 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1441&Initiative=false&Year=2021

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo