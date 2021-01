Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report for Jan. 12, 2021. On the second day of the 2021 Washington State Legislative Session, House and Senate Committees met remotely.

– The House Committee on Labor & Workplace Standards received an overview on the state’s employment system during a worksession.

– Lawmakers in the House Committee on Public Safety looked at House Bill 1054, which creates requirements for tactics and equipment for peace officers.