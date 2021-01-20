Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 19, 2021

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report for Jan. 19, 2021. The Washington State Legislature’s House Committee on Housing, Human Services & Veterans held a public hearing on House Bill 1151. Sponsored by the committee’s chair, 21st District Rep. Strom Peterson, the legislation would provide a one-time cash benefit and transition food assistance to certain qualifying households in Washington state, as a method of bolstering the state’s economic recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.