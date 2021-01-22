Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: Jan. 22, 2021

Lynnwood Today presents The Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature.

– The Senate’s Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee held a public hearing Jan. 22 for Senate Bill 5136, which would prohibit fees for child care licenses, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its devastation on the child care industry.

– Also heard was Senate Bill 5184, concerning K-12 liaisons for children in the state foster care system.