Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: March 16, 2021 – Early prisoner release

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Public Safety Committee heard public testimony, on Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5036, which would allow early release of incarcerated individuals back into their communities. The bill passed the Senate 27-21 on March 1, and would have to pass the House, in order to make it to the Governor’s office, to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5036 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5036&Year=2021&Initiative=false

