Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: March 17, 2021 – Expanding assisted suicide

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The Senate Committee on Health & Long Term Care heard testimony, on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1141, which would increase access to the Death with Dignity act. The bill passed the House on Feb. 25, by a vote of 60-37, would have to pass the Senate, in order to make its way to the Governor’s office to be signed into law.

For more information on House Bill 1141 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=1141&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo