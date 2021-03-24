Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: March 23, 2021 – Sexual predator release

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Public Safety Committee, heard public testimony, on Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5163, concerning the conditional release of sexually violent incarcerated felons. The bill passed the Senate on March 8, by a vote of 27-22, and would have to pass the House, in order to make its way to the Governor’s office, to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5163 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5163&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo