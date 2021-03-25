Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: March 24, 2021 – Prisoner re-entry services

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. The House Health Care & Wellness Committee heard public testimony on Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 5304, which would provide re-entry services to persons released from state and local institutions. The bill passed the Senate 48-0 on March 5, and would have to pass the House, in order to make its way to the Governor’s Office, to be signed into law.

For more information on Senate Bill 5403 – https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5304&Year=2021&Initiative=false

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo