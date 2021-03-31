Lynnwood Today Daily Legislative Report: March 30, 2021 — Interstate 405 express toll fees

Lynnwood Today presents the Daily Legislative Report, covering the 2021 Washington State Legislature. Senate lawmakers debated Engrossed Senate Bill 5232, which prohibits tolling revenue bonds from being sold for the Interstate 405/State Route 167 Express Toll Lanes and the Puget Sound Gateway facilities until Jan. 1, 2023 and until the facilities’ revenue outlooks meet certain benchmarks. The tax bill passed the Senate 48-1, moving onto the House for consideration.

For more information on Senate Bill 5232– https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary/?billNumber=5232&year=2021&initiative=False

For more complete information on any legislation, including sponsors, a synopsis, and fiscal note, visit the Washington State Legislature’s bill information webpage:

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/billinfo