Lynnwood Today’s 2019 year in review: July-August

July

On July 1, Lynnwood Today reported that on June 29 that two Lynnwood men were arrested for allegedly robbing another man at gunpoint in Mountlake Terrace. The suspects reportedly robbed the man of $2,600 in cash in the Studio 6 parking lot.

Three Lynnwood City Council candidates announced July 4 that they would be running a slate campaign under the name “Lynnwood Forward.” The candidates vowed to support Mayor Nicola Smith’s 2018-22 Strategic Plan, be forward thinking, embrace smart planning, make inclusiveness a priority and prepare the city for developments like the coming Sound Transit light rail station.

Six students from Meadowdale High School were honored on July 4 for their entries in the “Marsh Madness” essay competition sponsored by Edmonds organization Save Our Marsh. The Meadowdale winners were presented cash prizes ranging from $100 to $500.

A burglary was reported July 4 at Brides and Beyond after 20-30 wedding dresses, among other merchandise, were stolen. The neighboring associated business, Pro-Fit Tailoring, was also burglarized.

The Lynnwood City Council invited community members to join a panel discussion at its July 8 business meeting to discuss housing availability in the city. During the meeting, the council broke into an informal work session to continue discussion from its June 10 meeting on developing a policy that would encourage the construction of more affordable housing for low- and moderate-income families.

Alderwood Middle School students were awarded top prizes at the TSA (Technology Student Association) national conference in Washington D.C. June 28-July 2. During the competition, students placed in Digital Photography, a model dragster race car, Video Game Design and fifth in Structural Engineering.

Prior to the announcement that the Edmonds School District would lay off 25 teachers due to budget cuts, Meadowdale High School students rallied to show support for drama teacher Katie Powell-Mitchell. On July 10, Lynnwood Today published a story about Powell-Mitchell’s work building the school’s theater department and the effect she had on her students.

On July 10, Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce hosted a Lynnwood City Council primary election candidate forum at the Community Life Center. The forum include Position 4, 5 and 7 candidates set to appear on the Aug. 6 primary ballot. During the forum, candidates discussed a range of topics including perceived waste in the city’s budget, concerns of local businesses and mental health.

In partnership with the City of Lynnwood, Volunteers of America Western Washington broke ground July 12 for the new Lynnwood Neighborhood Center coming in 2021. Located on the grounds of Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center will provide low-income residents with needed resources like family support services, early learning programs, youth engagement, teen support and day programs for adults and seniors.

The Foundation for Edmonds School District announced July 15 that it received a $75,000 grant from The Whitehorse Foundation and a $15,000 grant from Safeco Insurance to expand the foundation’s Whole Families, Whole Communities program serving vulnerable students and families in the Edmonds School District.

At its July 15 meeting, the Lynnwood City Council reviewed the development agreement regarding the proposed Northline Village. Redevelopment of the 19.1-acre site would include a mix of retail, commercial and residential uses.

After Meadowdale High School head football coach Matt Leonard resigned to take a coaching position in Texas, James Harmon was selected as Leonard’s replacement. Leonard said the district’s decision to hire Harmon — the school’s defensive coordinator for the past three years — was the right move for the players and the program.

Families and community members gathered July 16 in South Lynnwood Park for music, fun and games at the Meet Me at the Park event, hosted by the City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health Commission. South Lynnwood Park. The event included Zumba, hula hoop and juggling lessons, soccer, basketball and jump rope.

A decade-old rape case involving a Lynnwood woman — who was later charged with falsely reporting the crime — will be the basis for the Netflix true crime series, Unbelievable. The original series was inspired by the 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning ProPublica article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape.”

Pending additional information regarding housing affordability in the city, the Lynnwood City Council voted at its July 22 business meeting to postpone the approval of an ordinance that would amend regulations regarding development agreements in the City Center district.

A 21-year-old Lynnwood man became the youngest North American Scrabble champion. The event took place from July 20-24 at the Reno Ballroom in Reno, Nevada, with extensive live, online coverage including videos, photos and statistics.

During a July 24 Edmonds School Board of Directors primary candidate forum, community members filled the Lynnwood Library meeting room to ask candidates how they would improve the district if they were elected. The forum was sponsored by Lynnwood Today — as well as My Edmonds News and MLTnews — and included topics like district funding, equity for students, how to better involve the community in the district’s decision-making process and the controversial use of tire crumb rubber in school playfields.

Members of Unity in Lynnwood’s Humanitarian Outreach Ministry gathered July 27 to give a Lynnwood woman’s home and yard a makeover. For two weekends, volunteers met to clear debris and overgrown vegetation from her front and back yards. They also detailed the outside of her house.

During its July 29 work session, the Lynnwood City Council was briefed by Community Transit staff on its plans for a new bus-rapid transit Swift Orange Line scheduled to open in 2024.

Lynnwood City Council candidate Julieta Altamirano-Crosby filed a police report July 31 with the Lynnwood Police Department claiming that her Position 5 opponent tampered with her campaign literature. Altamirano-Crosby alleged that a member of her campaign witnessed opponent Rosamaria Graziani instruct a 12-year-old boy to remove campaign flyers from multiple residences and replace them with her own.

August

Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy announced Aug. 3 that she would be retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year. McDuffy was hired as superintendent in 2016.

Families, friends and neighbors across Lynnwood gathered Aug. 7 for the 2019 National Night Out (NNO) Against Crime event. The annual event is celebrated across the country to give communities the opportunity to gather and socialize to facilitate crime prevention. Last year, more than 30 Lynnwood neighborhoods registered to host their own “block parties” for National Night Out.

The Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 5 work session continued its discussion with city staff regarding a proposed ordinance amending future development agreements for the City Center district and regional growth center. The discussion focused on a last-minute proposed amendment at the council’s July 22 business meeting that would require future developments to include affordable housing.

The Lynnwood City Council voted at its Aug. 12 business meeting to adopt an ordinance amending municipal codes regarding future development in the city’s regional growth center. The ordinance will provide more flexibility for future development agreements in the City Center district — which covers 48th Avenue West to 33rd Avenue West and 194th Street Southwest to Interstate 5 — and the city’s regional growth center, which includes the Alderwood Mall area and portions of the City Center district.

Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib met members of City of Lynnwood staff, Lynnwood City Council and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 15 to discuss the city’s projects and legislative priorities.

On Aug. 18, Edmonds police arrested a 59-year-old Lynnwood woman and booked her into Snohomish County Jail after a witness reported she attempted to lure a 4-year-old child away from an event at the Edmonds Yacht Club. On Aug. 21, the Snohomish County Prosecutor filed a complaint in district court against the woman.

A Lynnwood man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in July turned himself in to the Lynnwood police on Aug. 20. According to police, the man attacked a female victim he met on a Community Transit bus. After shopping at a local business for clothing, the man followed her into a wooded area near the 17100 block of Highway 99, where he pushed her down, causing her to hit her head on a tree, and sexually assaulted her.

The Edmonds School Board of Directors voted unanimously at its Aug. 13 business meeting to adopt a $343.3 million budget for the 2019-20 school year. The approved budget includes program cuts, layoffs and use of district reserves to address a $17.7 million deficit. Prior to the vote, the board heard from laid off Meadowdale High School drama teacher Katy Powell-Mitchell to advocate for the school’s drama program.

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 23 arrested two suspects in the Martha Lake area who are suspected of murdering a Lake Stevens man at an Everett motel. The suspects — a 26-year-old Lynnwood man and a 22-year-old Everett man — were identified by witnesses and arrested after they were seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The City of Lynnwood is planning to widen 196th Street Southwest to accommodate the city’s future growth. The city plans to spend more than $30 million on the project, which will add two new lanes to the existing roadway.

The Meadowdale High School Link Crew held an Aug. 29 special welcome orientation for the freshman. Link Crew is a high school transition program that welcomes ninth graders so they feel comfortable throughout the first year of their high school experience.

