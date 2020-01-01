Lynnwood Today’s 2019 year in review: March-April

As we enter a new decade, Lynnwood Today continues its look back at 2019.

Part 2, March-April

March

In an effort to address the area’s homelessness issue, the Lynnwood City Council discussed its options during the council’s annual summit March 4. During the summit, the council discussed The Compassion with Boundaries program — an outreach effort aimed at addressing the growing issue of homelessness and drug addiction in Lynnwood.

—-

After the Edmonds School District Board of Directors decided to adopt the Right at School program — replacing other before- and after-school enrichment programs offered by Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA — district officials received community backlash and were accused of not being transparent. At a March 6 parent information night, parents filled the Lynnwood Elementary Commons to voice their concerns about the new program and disappointment that parents were not actively involved in the adoption of the new program. At the board’s March 12 business meeting, Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County representatives gave testimony addressing additional concerns

—-

Edmonds School District officials March 8 sent out a district-wide letter committing to protect the rights of transgender and immigrant students in accordance with Washington state laws and the district’s policies. According to the letter with regard to immigrants, district officials state the district will not function “as an arm of the federal immigration services.”

—-

After holding a public hearing March 11 regarding the Whispering Pines property rezone, the Lynnwood City Council decided to postpone the vote on the matter pending additional information from staff. The council had to consider whether to approve a proposed comprehensive plan amendment and rezone that would allow replacement of the 240-unit apartment complex — located at 18225 52nd Ave. W. — with a taller, structure capable of housing 300 units. Some neighboring homeowners were concerned that natural light would be blocked by a taller building. Following additional discussion at its March 25 meeting, the council decided to reopen the public hearing to allow for additional public testimony.

—-

In response to the shootings at two mosques that claimed 50 lives in New Zealand on March 15, local police departments issued statements to show support for the Muslim communities in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The Lynnwood Police Department and other local agencies reached out to local mosques and Muslim community leaders to stand in solidarity with them.

—-

The Foundation for Edmonds School District raised more than $146,000 at the March 15 annual Recipe for Success fundraiser held at Embassy Suites in Lynnwood. More 620 local civic and business leaders, school board trustees, district staff and community supporters attended the event and the funds from the event expanded foundation programs focused on career and college readiness, academic enrichment, and health and wellness across the district.

—-

The Lynnwood City Council at its March 25 meeting decided against purchasing the Rodeo Inn Motel to repurpose it into housing for homeless students and their families. In partnership with the Edmonds School District, the Alliance for Housing Affordability and other local agencies, the city considered the purchase of the motel — located near the 20700 block of Highway 99 — with an estimated cost of $5.1 million. However, after an inspection of the property revealed that the cost would far exceed the anticipated cost, city officials decided against the purchase.

—-

After years of working to preserve the history of South Snohomish County, local historian Betty Lou Gaeng was recognized at an event March 23 at the Alderwood Heritage Museum. Gaeng’s “Looking Back” pieces were featured online in Lynnwood Today and other publications, and she has researched and written the biographical stories of over a dozen local women for the Snohomish County League of Historical Organizations Women’s Legacy Project. Gaeng was also a member of the Edmonds Cemetery Board. She now lives in Alaska with her son.

—–

—-

During the Edmonds School Board’s March 26 meeting, representatives from Scriber Lake High School asked the board to address the school’s “inequitable conditions.” During the meeting’s public comments portion, faculty and staff members took to the podium to speak about their experiences trying to accommodate the needs of the many high-risk students at the high school.

—-

The City of Lynnwood March 26 invited representatives, delegates and business owners from the city’s Korean-American community to discuss city developments and topics and how they can benefit from them. In partnership with the Korean Consulate General and Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, the meeting at UniBank provided an update for business owners about projects like the Link Light Rail and City Center project.

—-

April

The Lynnwood City Council at its April 1 meeting discussed an ordinance between the City of Lynnwood and Sound Transit that would provide the City of Lynnwood with $2.5 million in matching funds from Sound Transit to fund access improvements for the project. These include the Scriber Creek Trail project, the 44th Street Southwest underpass and 48th Avenue West, all of which will feed into the transit center from the west.

—-

The Lynnwood City Council April 8 voted to adopt an ordinance approving a development agreement between the City of Lynnwood and Sound Transit regarding the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension project scheduled to be completed in 2024. Prior to the vote, the council discussed additional matters like who will provide security for the light rail station and how the city will handle traffic in affected construction zones.

—-

Edmonds School District officials in mid-April invited community members to learn more about the district’s plans to integrate sixth-grade students from elementary to middle school. The district cited crowded schools and to accommodate K-5 and 6-12 learning curriculums. Any potential changes to the current configuration would not be implemented until the 2023-24 school years at the earliest.

—-

The Lynnwood City Council at its April 22 meeting voted against amending the comprehensive plan and rezone for the Whispering Pines apartments. Prior to its decision, neighboring homeowners voiced their concerned about a taller building in the area. The rezone also divided the councilmembers, with Council President Ben Goodwin deciding vote against. At the same meeting, the council voted to adopt an ordinance made it illegal to expose children under 18 years old to domestic violence.

—-

Community members filled the Edmonds School District administration office board room April 23 to voice concerns about potential budget cuts and the effects it would have on the Meadowdale High School drama program. The board of directors also heard concerns about the district’s plans to add a security guard on Scriber Lake High School’s campus. Edmonds Heights K-12 parents were concerned a cop on Scriber Lake’s campus — which is shared by Edmonds Heights — would cause issues with the school’s diverse student body.

—-

The City of Lynnwood celebrated 60 years of incorporation with a ribbon cutting ceremony April 23 for the installation of a new playground at Heritage Park. The park was developed as a joint effort between the city and its partners — the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation and the Elizabeth Ruth Wallace Foundation. The playground was designed to reflect the park’s natural scenery as well as the history of the city.

—-

In response to concerns from Edmonds Heights K-12 families, the Edmonds School District in late April decided to revisit its plans to place a police officer at Scriber Lake High School, which shares a campus with Edmonds Heights.

–By Cody Sexton