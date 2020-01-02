Lynnwood Today’s 2019 year in review: May-June

Lynnwood Today continues its look back at 2019.

Part 3, May-June

May

A woman was seriously injured and five people were displaced after a fire broke out May 2 at an apartment complex in the Martha Lake area. The woman closed the door as she exited, which helped prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring apartments. Fire damage left the second-floor apartment uninhabitable and displaced the injured woman and her son, who was away at the time of the fire. Three residents were also displaced from the first-floor apartment below the fire unit due to water damage.

Edmonds Community College’s Native American Student Association hosted their 34th annual powwow, “Restoring the Salish Sea,” on May 4-5. The event featured dancing, singing and drum playing by the indigenous people, usually dressed in a variety of different types of regalia. U.S. Congressman Rick Larsen also made an appearance at the event.

Alderwood Middle School hosted the Edmonds School District’s second annual Digital Learning Fair on May 4. The event invited K-12 students to present classroom work from Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) classes, including robotics, coding, student video production, 3D printing, engineering and more. According to district staff, the fair highlights the meaningful support for students and teachers.

At its May 6 work session, the Lynnwood City Council discussed proposed draft legislation that would make changes to the design guidelines and development code for the planned Lynnwood City Center district to accommodate future development. During the meeting, the council discussed a proposed ordinance and development agreement for Lynnwood Place Phase 2 — a mixed-use project comprising of housing, commercial space and a Home Depot on the southern portion of the former Lynnwood High School site. Lynnwood Place Phase 2 will include construction of four, five-story multi-family residential buildings.

In response to a $17.7 million budget shortfall for the 2019-20 school year, Edmond School District officials held a special May 8 meeting to discuss possible faculty cuts. At the time, 43 full-time employees (FTEs) of the district labeled as certificated or classified potentially faced being laid off, including teachers, paraeducators and assistant principals. During the meeting, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors, along with Superintendent Kris McDuffy and district staff tried to find solutions before a decision had to be made at the March 14 school board meeting.

The Lynnwood City Council voted on May 13 to approve the development of Lynnwood Place Phase 2, which will bring a Home Depot and more housing across from Alderwood Mall. Lynnwood Place Phase 2 will include four, five-story multi-family residential buildings with 500 market-value residential units over a single podium of parking and ground-floor retail and surface parking. Also, rooftop parking on top of the future Home Depot will be the first of its kind for the home-improvement store.

In the final hour before a state-mandated deadline, the Edmonds School Board voted on May 14 to send layoff notices to 25 teachers as part of its plan to address a $17.7 million shortfall for the 2019-20 school year. Prior to the vote, the board of directors heard three hours of public testimony from district staff, students and parents opposing the budget cuts, which district officials said are “conservative” estimates.

Lynnwood High School staff members were recognized at the Edmonds School District’s May 14 meeting for saving a man who was overdosing outside of the school in April. He was saved by five staff members who performed CPR and notified emergency responders.

During the Lynnwood City Council’s May 20 work session, Lynnwood city staff requested that the council authorize the Scriber Creek Trail Improvements project to move into full design. The council was provided with clarifying information about the project that will replace the sidewalk along 200th Street Southwest with improvements to the existing trail through Scriber Creek Park.

On May 22, Edmonds Community College hosted its sixth annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony invited members of the community to celebrate and honor military service personnel who have fought and died for their country. The event honored D-Day veterans who served during WWII.

Lynnwood police arrested an Everett man on May 26 after he allegedly entered the apartment of his Lynnwood girlfriend, assaulted her and left with the couple’s 6-week-old baby. The man was arrested at his Everett residence and the baby was recovered and returned to the mother.

June

The Lynnwood Police Department invited families to spend the day with police officers and learn about their work during the annual Cops and Kids event on June 1 at Alderwood Mall. Cmdr. Wes Deppa said he started the Cops and Kids event in 2014 as a way to let community members develop meaningful relationships with police officers.

The Lynnwood City Council heard a proposal at its June 3 work session to expand the Lynnwood Convention Center to include a hall for performing arts, trade shows, indoor recreation and a year-round community farmers market. The proposed expansion would include a tall, landmark building with an observation deck, public plaza for performances or a farmers market and possible attractions like an interactive museum or botanical garden. During the meeting, the council also heard plans from Volunteers of America to bring a neighborhood center to Lynnwood to provide low-income Lynnwood residents with needed resources.

A 66-year-old woman was hospitalized and three cats died after an early morning house fire at a Lynnwood home on June 10. The woman was exposed to heavy smoke, but her condition was not life threatening.

Hoping to tackle the city’s concerns with homelessness and lack of affordable housing, the Lynnwood City Council began discussions regarding a housing policy for the city. The official discussion for a possible city-wide policy began after the council ended its June 10 business meeting and then broke into an informal work session. With the Lynnwood Link light rail station opening in 2024, the council agreed that the city needed a housing policy. However, the council could not agree how best to approach a potential policy.

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors unanimously voted June 11 to a $200,000 increase in the capital projects budget to clean up the district’s former maintenance and transportation site to sell it. The board also heard from the district’s Equity in Funding Work Group and discussed the budget impacts from unpaid ASB fines and fees in the district. The group aimed to resolve inequality in areas like school fees, fines and ASB card-related costs.

During Lynnwood’s June 13 2019 State of City Address, Mayor Nicola Smith encouraged the community to be resilient as the city faces inevitable growth. Speaking to a crowded Lynnwood Community Center, Smith highlighted five top priority areas outlined in the city’s 2018-2022 Strategic Plan: fulfilling the community vision for the City Center and Lynnwood Link Light Rail; ensuring financial stability and economic success; nurturing operational and organizational excellence.; be a safe, welcoming, livable city; and pursue and maintain collaborative relationships and partnerships.

On June 17, the Lynnwood City Council began its discussions regarding Northline Village by holding the first of two pre-hearings regarding the redevelopment. The 19.1-acre site near 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West — known as Lynnwood Square — would include a mix of retail, commercial and residential buildings. Plans for the area include making it pedestrian friendly with a market street and community and semi-private parks.

At its July 18 meeting, the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) approved the design for the city’s future “I Love Lynnwood” sign. The design includes a 12-foot-tall, heart-shaped sculpture that will be located in front of the Lynnwood Convention Center. The proposed art piece was designed by B.K. Choi, a Korean-American artist from Lynnwood, who was the winner of a citywide call for artists.

During a special service at Open Door Baptist Church in Lynnwood on June 23, Kim Phuc — known around the world as Napalm Girl from an AP photo from the Vietnam War — told her story of tragedy, pain and miraculous healing after she was burned by napalm on nearly half of her body as a child. Phuc is now a speaker and author, who believes her recovery from that incident and the many hardships that followed is a story that many can be blessed and inspired by.

After serving two terms on the Lynnwood City Council, Council President Ben Goodwin decided not to seek re-election. Goodwin said he wanted to spend more time with his family after the birth of his fourth child. A recent graduate of law school, Goodwin also said he wanted to focus on his career.

On June 22, Lynnwood Elementary School hosted the Rotary Club of Lynnwood’s annual Challenge Series Race. The race paired children 5 and older who have developmental disabilities with older children trained as co-drivers to guide the cars and apply the brakes along the course. The event included special guest Molly Helmuth, NASCAR’s youngest female racer.

During the week of July 17, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and city staff traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with representatives to discuss $25 million in federal funding for city development projects. The purpose of the trip was speak with elected officials about the city’s need for a federal Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant to fund the construction phase of the Poplar Way Bridge project.

Hoping to reduce student lunch debt, the Edmonds School Board of Directors approved a proposal from district staff at its June 25 business meeting to implement a $15 charge limit for students’ meal accounts for all schools in the district. The decision came after the charge limit was previously implemented at high schools.

–By Cody Sexton