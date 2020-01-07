Lynnwood Today’s 2019 year in review: September-October

Lynnwood Today continues its look back at 2019.

Part 5, September-October

September

In partnership with Sound Transit, City of Lynnwood officials broke official ground Sept. 3 at the Lynnwood Transit Center in preparation for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. The Lynnwood City Council and Mayor Nicola Smith were joined by the governor and members of Congress and Sound Transit representatives. Light rail is scheduled to begin service in 2024.

At its Sept. 3 work session, the Lynnwood City Council heard concerns from Destinations Lynnwood residents about problems with the building’s pullout driveway used for pick-ups and drop-offs. According to residents, the driveway did not have enough room for Community Transit buses to pick them up for errands like doctor’s appointments.

On Sept. 5, Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies in apprehending a 23-year-old Camano Island man suspected of car theft. After attempting to elude Edmonds police officers, the man was arrested on Olympic View Drive.

Amid tense contraction negotiations, Edmonds School District Association of Office Personnel rallied Sept. 5 on 68th Avenue West near the Edmonds School District headquarters. In the past, office administrators’ salaries have been based on the midpoint range of neighboring districts. However, some workers said that was no longer the case.

On Sept. 7, thousands of community members turned out for Lynnwood’s fourth annual Fair on 44th block party. During the annual event, 44th Avenue West was closed from 194th to 198th Streets Southwest. The event included demonstrations from the Lynnwood Police Department’s K9 and motorcycle units, fitness and exercise lessons, and disaster preparedness tips.

On Sept. 9, High School Nation, an organization aimed at promoting creative expression among teenagers through music, the arts and media at high schools, held a free music festival at Meadowdale High School. The event took place on the school’s football field, and offered students information about a career in the arts after graduation.

During the public comments portion of the Lynnwood City Council’s Sept. 9 business meeting, then-city council candidate Rosamaria Graziani asked the council and Mayor Nicola Smith to persuade the Lynnwood Police Department to drop a case filed against her by her primary-election opponent, Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. In the complaint, Altamirano-Crosby accused Graziani of sending a 12-year-old boy to remove her campaign literature from a neighborhood and replace them with her own flyers.

After hearing about the program’s success with students, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors unanimously voted Sept. 10 to approve the district’s updated Career and Technical Education (CTE) five-year work plan. CTE teaches middle and high school students specific skilled trades, applied sciences, modern technologies and career preparation.

A group of more than 100 uniformed firefighters, police, emergency responders, citizens and students gathered Sept. 11 at the Fallen Firefighter Memorial outside South County Fire Station 17 to pause, reflect, remember and honor all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

At its Sept. 16 work session, the Lynnwood City Council discussed two draft ordinances to amend the city’s municipal codes regarding business licensing. The ordinances are designed to meet a state mandate requiring cities to partner with the Washington State Department of Revenue when issuing and renewing licenses. The council voted to adopt the ordinances at its Sept. 23 business meeting.

In recognition of International Day of Peace, Lynnwood city staff Sept. 20 toured the city’s peace poles displayed around the Lynnwood Civic Center. The Peace Pole project included the installation of nine, 7-foot-tall poles at different locations near the Lynnwood Civic Center as part of an International Peace Pole project. Each pole features the message “May Peace Prevail On Earth” in multiple languages.

Eleven Lynnwood High School students traveled to Damyang, South Korea Sept. 23 to spend a week touring the country and experiencing life as a high school student in another country. Students stayed with host families, toured the capital, Seoul, and reunited with Korean students who visited Lynnwood during the 2107-18 school year.

During its Sept. 24 business meeting, the Edmonds School District Board of Directors held a first reading for a proposed resolution seeking voter approval for a $600 million construction bond to be included on the February ballot. The bond would help to build two new schools, replace three others and cover the cost of other district-wide building improvements.

After thieves cut and stripped copper wiring from the visitors side lighting at Edmonds District Stadium on Sept. 19, work crews began repairs on Sept. 24, to fix the lights that help illuminate stadium. Repairs, estimated by the district to cost between $20,000 and $30,000, were expected to be covered by insurance.

In response to a Netflix miniseries based on a 2008 rape case involving a Lynnwood woman, Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis issued a letter to the city’s community on Sept. 26 regarding the Lynnwood Police Department’s involvement. In the letter, Davis assures the community that since he became police chief in 2016, the department “has worked intentionally and tirelessly to advance our community partnerships and outreach efforts and to develop a values-based organizational culture.”

Sound Transit’s Board of Directors voted at its Sept. 26 meeting to award the City of Lynnwood $2.5 million in funding for its Scriber Creek Trail redevelopment project. Lynnwood is one of 27 jurisdictions to receive funding for projects aimed at making it easier and more convenient to get to transit.

At its Sept. 30 work session, the Lynnwood City Council heard a proposal from Snohomish County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism representatives to amend the Interlocal Agreement that established the Snohomish County Tourism Promotion Area (TPA) assessment. Lynnwood’s TPA assessment is a $1 fee paid per night by hotel customers. The proposed amendment would increase the fee to $2. According to the proposal, the fee increase would help to fund a potential 68,000-square-foot, indoor recreational facility to promote tourism in the area during the off-season.

October

Lynnwood City Council general election candidates were invited to attend an Oct. 1 general election forum presented by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce — with support from Community Transit — at Lynnwood’s Community Life Center. During the forum, candidates tackled city issues like rising taxes, a high cost of living and a need for affordable housing in the city.

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Allstate Foundation on Oct. 3 donated $20,000 to the YWCA of Seattle | King | Snohomish to assist local shelters that house women who have been victims of domestic abuse. The check was presented at the office of Lynnwood Allstate agency owner Michelle Tullius, who is partnering with YWCA to collect professional clothing items during the month.

A record number of participants– nearly 1,400 students, teachers, families and pets — walked or ran at the Edmonds School District’s annual Celebrate Schools 5K Fun Run on Oct. 5. Money raised during the event is donated back to the schools to fund Foundation for Edmonds School District programs that focus on academic enrichment, career and college readiness, and the Nourishing Network.

South County Fire welcomed its new fire engine on Oct. 8 with a traditional roll-in ceremony. During the ceremony, those in attendance pushed the new engine into Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station 15.

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors Oct. 8 to unanimously approved a $600 million capital construction bond and a $96 million replacement technology/capital levy. Voters will decide on the measures in an election to be held Feb. 11.

On Oct. 9, Lynnwood Today published a story about the City of Lynnwood’s rain garden installation program. Through a partnership with the Snohomish Conservation District, Lynnwood completed its third year of installing rain gardens in residential neighborhoods. Since 2016, the city has been working to implement low-impact development projects and host hands-on workshops focusing on stormwater management.

The Lynnwood City Council passed a resolution at its Oct. 15 business meeting that supported rejection of Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976 on the grounds that it would be detrimental to city road maintenance. The council voted to oppose a proposal from Eyman — an anti-tax activist — that would cap car tab fees at $30, rate vehicle prices at Kelly Blue Book value and “repeal, reduce or remove” the city’s authority to impose certain vehicle registration taxes and fees.

Following emotional testimony from Whispering Pines tenants at its Oct. 14 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council voted to postpone the discussion of a proposed ordinance that would help relocate low-income residents displaced by redevelopment. The council voted to continue its discussion at its Oct. 21 work session.

On Oct. 16, the Lynnwood City Council invited business owners to attend a round table discussion to get feedback on how the city can help support the business community. During the discussion, the council heard from eight local business owners about the city’s business regulations, top concerns for business and how the city can diversify its business community.

Students, families and teachers celebrated College Place Elementary School’s fourth annual Fall in Love with Reading event on Oct. 17 to promote reading. The event invited students and their families to participate in games and activities that promote literacy and encourage reading at home.

The Lynnwood Arts Commission’s annual State of the Arts invited local artists on Oct. 17 to share their successes with other creatives, and allowed the city to gather feedback on how to best support artists in the city. During the event, city staff briefed community members on completed and future art projects.

More than 320 community members attended Support 7’s inaugural dinner Oct. 18 to recognize the tireless work of the emergency first responders who serve South Snohomish County. The banquet invited members of the Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds police departments, South County Fire Authority and other local agencies. During the dinner, South County firefighter Steven Francis was recognized as the first Good Samaritan honoree for his volunteerism and service to the community.

At its Oct. 21 work session, the Lynnwood City Council received a briefing on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Plan – an effort by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to address social inequity in south Lynnwood, which is experiencing significant inequities including income and language barriers.

The YWCA hosted an open house Oct. 23 for Aunt Bette’s Community Center at Lynnwood’s Somerset Village to celebrate its one-year anniversary. The center opened in 2017 in honor of Elizabeth Ruth Wallace – also known as “Aunt Bette” – who believed that all young people deserved a place where they could explore their imagination, have adventures and enjoy their childhood.

After weeks of discussion, the Lynnwood City Council approved the formation of a task group that will decide how the city can help low-income tenants displaced by redevelopment at its Oct. 28 business meeting. The ad hoc task group will draft an ordinance aimed at helping the city work with landlords who are displacing low-income tenants. The motion to form the task group was made by Councilmember George Hurst at the council’s Oct. 14 business meeting and was discussed further at the council’s Oct. 21 work session.

On Oct. 30, Lynnwood Today reported that a new crosswalk at the 194th Street Southwest and 40th Avenue West intersection was completed. The long-awaited crosswalk was installed after the Destinations Lynnwood residents appealed to the Lynnwood City Council to have a marked crosswalk installed at a more convenient location.

–By Cody Sexton