Lynnwood Today 2020 year in review: July-December

As we enter the new year, Lynnwood Today continues to look back on 2020.

Part 2, July-December

July

After 33 years in law enforcement, Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis announced his retirement at the end of the month. Davis came to Lynnwood in 2016 and has spent his entire professional career in law enforcement. He said he is looking forward to a new chapter in his life.

~~~~

In an effort to support those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lynnwood partnered with the Communities of Color Coalition to distribute CARES Act funds to community members in need. During its July 6 meeting, the Lynnwood City Council announced its partnership with the local nonprofit to distribute $200,000 in CARES Act funds the city has allocated to assist residents impacted by the pandemic.

~~~~

Around 100 community members gathered in front of Lynnwood City Hall on July 7 to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality against people of color. Led by 20-year-old local activist Joshua Binda, the group held demonstrations across Snohomish County in response to the death of George Floyd in May.

~~~~

Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission held a July 1 virtual community listening session, inviting city leaders to hear from community members of color about ways the city can be more equitable. During the session, the city’s elected officials and members of the Lynnwood Police Department aimed to identify institutional barriers to accessing city services and programs and offer advice on ways to provide a more inclusive approach to community engagement.

~~~~

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lynnwood Food Bank has played a pivotal role in supplying food to families experiencing job loss and other hardships by holding drive-thru food pick-up events. During a July 11 event, the food bank partnered with the Salvation Army to supply nearly 750 families with free boxes of fresh produce, non-perishables and sports drinks to feed them for a week.

~~~~

In response to a $2.2 million gap in the city’s budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lynnwood City Council voted to use a portion of the city’s emergency funds to fill the gap. At its brief July 13 business meeting, the council adopted a resolution authorizing the use of general fund reserves to fill the gap in the city budget caused by pandemic-related revenue loss.

~~~~

Sound Transit made strides in the construction of its Lynnwood Link light rail expansion. A bulk of the work included constructing columns to support the future light rail track. See a photo tour of some of the work here.

~~~~

As Edmonds School District leaders made plans to transition to remote learning, staff held a July 29 community forum to answer students’ questions and provide more details about what the 2020-21 school year would bring.

August

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners selected Thad Hovis to serve as Fire Chief of the regional fire authority. was sworn-in during the board’s Aug. 5 virtual meeting. Hovis, a 25-year fire service veteran, has served as interim fire chief since the retirement of Fire Chief Doug Dahl at the end of March. Prior to that, Hovis served as assistant chief of operations.

~~~~

During the Lynnwood City Council’s Aug. 3 work session, councilmembers heard from Community Transit about how the transit agency handled the pandemic. The council also received updates on Community Transit’s future Swift Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Orange Line, planned work on the Scriber Creek Trail improvements project, and the city’s Housing Action Plan.

~~~~

After voting to remove police officers from three other Edmonds School District high schools, the Edmonds School Board voted unanimously at its Aug. 11 business meeting to cancel the contract with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, which provided an officer at Lynnwood High School.

~~~~

Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Jim Nelson was appointed Lynnwood’s new police chief. During the Lynnwood City Council’s Aug. 10 business meeting, Nelson was sworn in during an online ceremony. The date coincided with the 27-year anniversary of Nelson joining the Lynnwood Police Department.

~~~~

After a battle with cancer, former Edmonds Community College men’s basketball coach Keith Kingsbury died on Aug. 24, less than five weeks after his 80th birthday. Kingsbury began his Edmonds Community College (now Edmonds College) career as an assistant coach in 1969. He became the head coach four years later, a title he would hold for 32 seasons, until his retirement in 2005.

“He always put his players first,” said former Everett Community College Larry Walker. “He would do whatever he could for them. He was always great to me and my family.”

September

As the Edmonds School District transitioned into online remote learning, district leaders held a Sept. 1 community forum to teach parents and families to navigate district-issued Chromebooks and online learning forums. During the forum, parents were able to ask questions and learn tips on ways to help their student with online work.

~~~~

The Edmonds School Board at its Sept. 8 business meeting to adopt the i-Ready Math System for the 2020-21 school year. i-Ready is an online program used to assess students’ reading and/or mathematics skills with the goal of helping teachers at all grades determine students’ needs, offer personalized learning based on the data and monitor their progress throughout the school year.

~~~~

After losing their health benefits earlier that year, Edmonds School District bus drivers rallied to protest the district’s decision to terminate the health coverage of its 175 school bus drivers. According to many drivers, canceling their health care coverage — and the coverage for their families — in the middle of a pandemic has left many of them at risk. On Sept. 9, the district announced it had recalled three bus drivers.

~~~~

The City of Lynnwood celebrated a new friendship city relationship with Chilpancingo, Mexico. Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — a native of Chilpancingo — traveled to Mexico. During a Sept. 14 virtual ceremony, city leaders were joined by elected officials from the the state of Guerrero, Mexico including Gov. Hector Astudillo Flores and Chilpancingo Council Member Ana Lilia Leyva Sotelo.

~~~~

During the Lynnwood City Council’s Sept. 14 business meeting, city staff presented a preliminary look at the city’s anticipated revenues and expenditures for the next biennium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city projected a decrease of more than $7 million from the last biennium in both revenues and expenditure. As a result, city departments were asked to find ways to cut unnecessary costs.

~~~~

As the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted communities of color, Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission held a Sept 15 community forum to discussed how long-standing systematic health and social policies have made communities of color more susceptible to COVID-19. The forum also included an overall discussion regarding institutionalized racism and the impacts it’s had on people of color.

~~~~

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he opened fire on Sept. 29 at Boo Han Market in Edmonds, killing one and injury two others. One of the survivors — a 24-year-old woman — was the man’s estranged wife. The suspect turned himself in to Everett police Tuesday night and was booked into Snohomish County Jail on first-degree murder, assault and domestic violence charges.

~~~~

As Lynnwood’s leaders continued to assess the negative impacts the coronavirus pandemic on the city’s finances, the Lynnwood City Council invited community members to speak during a Sept. 28 public hearing to discuss their budget priorities for the 2021-22 biennium. During the hearing, many said they were concerned that the Lynnwood Police Department was not receiving enough funding, while others called for the department to receive less funding.

October

The Lynnwood City Council was joined at its Oct. 5 work session by Edmonds School District Superintendent Gustavo Balderas and School Board President Deborah Kilgore, who both provided an update on how the district is teaching students while schools are closed due to COVID-19. This was also the first time the council had met with the new superintendent, who was hired by the school board earlier a few months prior.

~~~~

Construction began this during the second week of October on the Lynnwood City Center Parking Garage at the Lynnwood Transit Center. The new garage will contain 1,670 parking stalls in a five-story structure. Along with adjacent surface lots containing 226 stalls, the Lynnwood City Center Station will have nearly 1,900 parking stalls, approximately 500 more stalls than are on the current transit center site.

~~~~~~~~

Jurors for the trial of 78-year-old Terrence Miller of Edmonds in the 1972 rape and murder of then-20-year-old Jody Loomis got underway Oct. 26 before Superior Court Judge David Kurtz. In their opening statements to the jury, both the prosecution and defense attorneys made it clear that the guilt or innocence of the accused will be primarily determined by DNA evidence.

~~~~

City of Lynnwood staff partnered with local community members to offer kids a safe trick-or-treating experience for this year’s Halloween, the Halloween Hullabaloo. The drive-thru trick-or-treating event invited families to drive past booths decorated for the holiday set up in the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

November

Early returns from the Nov. 3 general elections showed incumbents were leading the way for state legislative races. Voters also approved by a wide margin a benefit charge proposed by the South County Regional Fire Authority, which provides fire and emergency services to residents of Lynnwood and nearby unincorporated areas.

~~~~

As Lynnwood looks to revitalize the South Lynnwood neighborhood, the city commissioned Seattle artist Gabrielle Abbott to paint a mural at South Lynnwood Park. As the city’s most diverse neighborhood, the mural “Grateful Steward” drew inspiration from the plants and wildlife indigenous to the region to celebrate South Lynnwood’s cultural diversity.

~~~~

Lynnwood High School photography teacher Donna Schou helping students celebrate their culture through photography after she was selected to take part in a new teaching program from The New York Times.

Schou said she uses photos featured in The Times section, The World Through a Lens, to teach students how to tell stories. According to Schou, the photos provide students at Lynnwood High — the district’s most diverse high school — with a window into cultures from other parts of the world.

~~~~

Just hours before the jury pronounced him guilty in the 1972 cold-case murder of then 20-year-old Jody Loomis, Terrence Miller reportedly died of an apparent suicide on Nov. 9 in his Edmonds home. Jurors were informed of Miller’s death once they were seated in the courtroom. A verdict was still submitted and Miller was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder.

~~~~

The Lynnwood City Council continued its budget discussions for the 2021-22 biennium amid sweeping cuts to funding for city departments. During the its Nov. 9 business meeting, two public hearings were held during to allow for public input on the draft biennium budget as well as the proposed property tax rate for 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, staff were asked to find a way to address a decrease of more than $7 million from the last biennium in both city revenues and expenditures.

~~~~

The Lynnwood Police Department reported that the body of a man missing since mid-October was found found Nov. 30 behind an Edmonds College building that holds police evidence. The body was identified as 29-year-old Sawyer West, who had been reported missing after leaving a care facility in Edmonds Oct. 16.

~~~~

Following a dispute over salaries for the city’s elected officials, the Lynnwood City Council decided to disband its citizen salary commission after it was established only one year prior. In response to the impacts COVID-19 had on the city’s finances, the council and mayor asked not to be given raises in the next biennium. After the commission recommended a 10% increase to the mayor’s salary, the council voted at its Nov. 23 business meeting to disband the commission.

~~~~

After approving multiple last-minute amendments to fund city services and delay hiring a proposed race and equity coordinator position, the Lynnwood City Council voted at its Nov. 23 business meeting to adopt the proposed budget for the 2021-22 biennium. The council unanimously voted to approve the $112 million budget that staff said reflected months of staff efforts to reduce city spending in response to a $7-million-plus shortfall in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

December

The Lynnwood Police Department raised $4,000 for training and equipment for the department’s K9 unit at a Dec. 12 fundraising event at Alderwood Mall. Officers were posted between Anthony’s Seafood Grill and Claim Jumper, handing out stuffed police K-9 toys and seeking donations to support the K-9 unit.

~~~~

Lynnwood City Council President Christine Frizzell announced on Dec. 15 she will be running for mayor in 2021. Frizzell is the first candidate to publicly announce she seeking the mayor’s job. Current Mayor Nicola Smith, who was elected in 2014, is not be seeking a third term. The primary election is Aug. 3, 2021.

~~~~

At its Dec. 14 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council approved the creation of the city’s new Department of Development and Business Services (DBS). The new department consolidated the department functions of the city’s former community development, economic development and public works’ development engineering services.

~~~~

Before recessing for the winter holidays, the Edmonds School District on Dec. 16 updated families on plans to return more students to in-person learning in 2021. In a statement signed by Superintendent Gustavo Balderas, the district announced plans to bring more special education programs back into school buildings in January. Returning programs fall under Stage 1 the district’s re-entry plan.

~~~~

After five years working with the City of Lynnwood, Finance Director Sonja Springer announced earlier this year she would be retiring at the end of 2020. The Lynnwood City Council issued a proclamation recognizing Springer’s service to the city and her 37 years working in finance.

~~~~

Four men from across the Pacific Northwest were charged on Dec. 18 with federal hate crimes and lying to the FBI in connection with an alleged racist attack at a Lynnwood-area bar in 2018. According to court documents, the men were charged with aiding and abetting one another, as they “punched and kicked a Black man and made derogatory comments” about his race at the Rec Room Tavern in the 14900 block of Highway 99.

~~~~

The Lynnwood Food Bank on Dec. 23 provided nearly 400 families with hams, fresh produce and other food to make a holiday meal. Food Bank Director Alissa Jones said the event marked the return of some senior volunteers.

–By Cody Sexton